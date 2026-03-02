Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.2%

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$9.48 and a 12 month high of C$13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.56.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

Featured Stories

