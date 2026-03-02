Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Featured Stories

