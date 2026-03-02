Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,343 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam grew its position in Coterra Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Coterra Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Coterra Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly dividend of $0.22/share (2.9% yield) with an ex‑dividend date of March 11 — supports income investors and signals management confidence. Coterra Energy Reports 2025 Results, Provides 2026 Guidance, and Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and margin strength: Q4 revenue rose ~40% YoY to ~$1.96B with expanding gross/operating profit and strong operating cash flow — a sign of resilient operations and improved underlying economics. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Significant institutional buying reported (large additions by Davis Selected Advisers, Citadel, Kimmeridge, BlackRock), which can provide a bid for the stock and signal investor confidence. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus leans positive/moderate‑buy with a median target near $33.5 — supportive but not unanimous upside. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company issued full‑year 2026 guidance alongside results (investors will be focused on the guidance details for capex, production and cash returns). Coterra Energy Reports 2025 Results, Provides 2026 Guidance, and Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Negative Sentiment: EPS/profit missed consensus: reported EPS around $0.39 (below Street estimates) and headlines cited weaker crude prices as a headwind — a near‑term drag on investor sentiment. Coterra Energy misses fourth-quarter profit estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet/cash note: operating cash flow improved, but reported cash & cash equivalents were markedly lower and capital spending increased — investors may be cautious about liquidity and higher capex. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.0%
NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.
Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.
Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.
