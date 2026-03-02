Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,343 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam grew its position in Coterra Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Johnson Rice lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.48.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

