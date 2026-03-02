New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 90.0% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Cintas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $201.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

