Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and eight have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
HUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.
Key Hut 8 News
- Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 says its West Feliciana data center will fund its own water and power upgrades tied to a planned ~$2.8B data-center project — this supports future capacity expansion and reduces utility constraints that could limit hashing growth. Hut 8’s West Feliciana data center to fund its own water and power upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue climbed to $88.5M in Q4, indicating top-line operational growth, but the quarter included a $401.9M digital-asset loss that wiped out earnings benefits — positive for growth narrative but mixed for near-term profitability. Hut 8 Revenue Jumps to $88.5M in Q4 Despite $401.9M Digital Asset Loss
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Asher Genoot has been interviewed on CNBC/MSN discussing power strategy and scaling data-center operations — helpful for investor visibility on execution and energy plans but not new financial guidance. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts from Northland Securities are the clearest near-term negative catalyst: the firm slashed Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates (FY2026 to -$1.11 from +$0.11 previously), signaling expectations for materially weaker earnings and likely pressuring the stock today. MarketBeat: Northland Securities estimate revisions
Hut 8 Stock Performance
Shares of HUT opened at C$72.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$75.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.16. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 4.58.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
