Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 7,077 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CVS Health by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $214,240,000 after buying an additional 1,878,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2,675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 1,076,509 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

