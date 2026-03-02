Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.39.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

