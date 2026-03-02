Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 42,987 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,987 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,883,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter worth about $32,008,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,308,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,875,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,244,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 409,065 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,317,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,771,611.79. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $93,069.13. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.47. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

