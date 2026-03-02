Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cadence Bank $CADE

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,536 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.12%.The company had revenue of $528.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a regional commercial bank that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the bank provides deposit accounts, treasury management solutions, commercial and industrial lending, equipment finance, residential and consumer mortgages, and wealth management services. Cadence Bank serves a mix of small and mid-size companies as well as retail customers in its core markets.

The institution traces its heritage to Cadence Bancorporation, which was established in 1987 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

