Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,946 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP opened at $328.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.90. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.63 and a 200 day moving average of $274.37.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.97 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $265.00 target price on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $249.75.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IBP reported $3.24 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.83 and revenue of $747.5M (slightly down y/y), with the company saying it delivered record fourth‑quarter and FY2025 profitability — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Business Wire — IBP Q4 Results

Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IBP reported $3.24 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.83 and revenue of $747.5M (slightly down y/y), with the company saying it delivered record fourth‑quarter and FY2025 profitability — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a special cash dividend of $1.80 per share (ex‑dividend/record date reported as March 13; pay date March 31), representing an outsized yield headline that can attract income-focused buyers and help explain intraday strength.

Company announced a special cash dividend of $1.80 per share (ex‑dividend/record date reported as March 13; pay date March 31), representing an outsized yield headline that can attract income-focused buyers and help explain intraday strength. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and headlines highlighting the beat and “stock soars” narrative amplified the move; several outlets ran summaries and call transcripts that increased investor attention. Yahoo Finance — Stock Soars

Market commentary and headlines highlighting the beat and “stock soars” narrative amplified the move; several outlets ran summaries and call transcripts that increased investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $355 to $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating (small upside vs. the current price), while Vertical Research upgraded IBP from “sell” to “hold” with a $326 target — both are essentially neutral to only mildly supportive. Benzinga / Finviz — Analyst Notes

Analyst actions are mixed: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $355 to $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating (small upside vs. the current price), while Vertical Research upgraded IBP from “sell” to “hold” with a $326 target — both are essentially neutral to only mildly supportive. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $255 but maintained an “underperform” rating — that $255 PT implies material downside vs. the current price and introduces a meaningful bearish signal that could cap upside or prompt profit‑taking. Benzinga — RBC Note

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

