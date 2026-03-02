Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Creative Global Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.26% of Creative Global Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Creative Global Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CGTL) is a China-based provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services specializing in the design and production of semiconductor packaging substrates, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related back-end assembly solutions. The company’s core capabilities encompass high-density interconnect substrates, leadframe and leadless chip carriers, and system-in-package modules, enabling customers to address the miniaturization and performance demands of modern electronic devices.
CGTL serves a broad spectrum of end markets, including smartphones, tablets, computing devices, automotive electronics, and industrial applications.
