ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ODD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday. Evercore downgraded ODDITY Tech from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.73.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODD

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. ODDITY Tech has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.24.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ODDITY Tech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about ODDITY Tech

Here are the key news stories impacting ODDITY Tech this week:

About ODDITY Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.