ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ODD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday. Evercore downgraded ODDITY Tech from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODD
ODDITY Tech Stock Performance
ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ODDITY Tech
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about ODDITY Tech
Here are the key news stories impacting ODDITY Tech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and sales growth topped some estimates (reported 23.5% y/y sales growth), showing demand resiliency even as margins were pressured by investments. Oddity’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margin Remains Under Pressure
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an overweight stance (despite lowering its target), which signals at least one major shop still sees multi-quarter upside vs. today’s price. Benzinga coverage of KeyCorp rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Several firms reduced price targets but left constructive/neutral ratings (Evercore to in-line, JPMorgan reaffirmed neutral at a lower PT), leaving mixed analyst tone rather than uniform sell-side abandonment. Finviz coverage of analyst changes
- Negative Sentiment: Management cut Q1 2026 revenue guidance by roughly 30%, triggering the sharp market reaction and major downward re-pricing of forward expectations. Oddity Tech (ODD) Is Down 55.0% After Cutting Q1 2026 Revenue Outlook By About 30%
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America and other brokers cut ratings (BoA to underperform with $10 PT); multiple downgrades and removed “bull” ratings have pressured sentiment. BoA downgrade / coverage summary
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple investor law firms (Pomerantz, DJS, Schall) have opened investigations into ODD, increasing legal risk and potential liability concerns for shareholders. Pomerantz investigation notice DJS Law Group notice Schall Law Firm notice
- Negative Sentiment: Sell-side notes and market commentary point to an ad-algorithm change reducing near-term sales; headlines and downgrades highlight risk to the sales trajectory. Investing.com: ad algorithm change coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Shares set a new 52‑week low amid the wave of downgrades and the guidance cut, reflecting heavy selling and elevated volatility. AmericanBankingNews: 52-week low report
About ODDITY Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ODDITY Tech
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.