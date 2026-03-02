Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,470 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $113,461,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,010,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 49,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,322.20. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) is a financial services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. The company operates through two primary segments—Banking and Wealth Management & Advisory—offering a comprehensive suite of products that includes commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, treasury management, trust and investment advisory, and insurance brokerage. Pinnacle’s client-focused model emphasizes relationship-based banking, leveraging local decision-making authority and specialized industry expertise to serve diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, real estate and professional services.

In its banking segment, Pinnacle delivers commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and mortgage lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.