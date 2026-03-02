Janus International Group (JBI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $217.4450 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Janus International Group by 1,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

Featured Stories

