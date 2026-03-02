ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.51. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.The firm had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,866,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3,906.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,936,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,559 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,653,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,569,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,345,000 after buying an additional 2,581,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

