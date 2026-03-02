Mistras Group (MG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $176.2670 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Mistras Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MG opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company’s offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

Featured Articles

