Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Oil States International Stock Down 0.5%

OIS opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oil States International news, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,109,724 shares in the company, valued at $14,240,637. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

