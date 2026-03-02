Wall Street Zen Downgrades Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) to Sell

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TVRD has been the topic of several other reports. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Tvardi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

