Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Luxfer Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.88 on Friday. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 115.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 79.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR), is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

Further Reading

