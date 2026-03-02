Analysts Set Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

SGML stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,067,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

