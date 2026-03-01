McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,529.68. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $335,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,775.64. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

