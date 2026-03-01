Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

