Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.0616

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $59.61 million and $14.95 thousand worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,787,054 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
