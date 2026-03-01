iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,716 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 29th total of 10,070 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA ITDJ traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.70. 6,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.98. iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (ITDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2070 ITDJ was launched on Nov 12, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

