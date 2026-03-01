SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,177 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 29th total of 101,748 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Price Performance

Shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 828,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Announces Dividend

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are Sharia-compliant. SPUS was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

