T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,141 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 29th total of 80,438 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TCAL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (TCAL) is an exchange-traded fund managed by T. Rowe Price. The fund aims to provide regular distributions while seeking capital preservation and potential for capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing primarily in U.S. equities and employing a covered call options strategy. This approach involves writing call options on individual stocks to generate income through premiums, which can enhance current income and help offset potential downside risks.

