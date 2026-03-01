Short Interest in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) Grows By 46.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 64,609 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 44,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Planet Green Trading Down 1.9%
PLAG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 58,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,196. Planet Green has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Planet Green Company Profile
