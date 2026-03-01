Short Interest in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) Grows By 46.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 64,609 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 44,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Planet Green Trading Down 1.9%

PLAG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 58,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,196. Planet Green has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products. In addition, the company manufactures and sells insulation type explosion-proof skid-mounted refueling equipment and SF double-layer buried oil storage tank products.

