Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,022,105 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 29th total of 2,092,411 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,182,000 after buying an additional 671,589 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,956. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.49. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The firm had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

