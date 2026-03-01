JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,404 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 29th total of 11,311 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JPME traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.52. 10,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404. The firm has a market cap of $424.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $119.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

