Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Drops By 50.6%

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,918 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 29th total of 20,073 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 229.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.