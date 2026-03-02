ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 356 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 29th total of 606 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the quarter. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF comprises 2.9% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC owned 32.78% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:RDOG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. 5,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

