FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in February

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,632 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 29th total of 2,874 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.44% of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRAY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 11,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of -1,867.33 and a beta of 0.85. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.57.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Announces Dividend

About FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 69.0%. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF’s payout ratio is -1,156.07%.

The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

