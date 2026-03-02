iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Short Interest Up 58.5% in February

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 985,059 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 29th total of 621,486 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IYF stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.61. 645,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,779. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

