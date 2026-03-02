PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ) Short Interest Down 43.0% in February

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,921 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 29th total of 40,198 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,011,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 130,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $7,685,000.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

LONZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 226,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,941. PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

The PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks current income through the active management of US dollar-denominated senior floating rate bank loans that are rated below investment grade. LONZ was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by PIMCO.

