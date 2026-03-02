YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 347,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 29th total of 189,587 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 567,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOOY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,645. The firm has a market cap of $226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $15.96.

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3,978.0%.

About YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alphabet Inc stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys GOOY was launched on Jul 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

