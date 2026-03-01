Short Interest in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Declines By 55.5%

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,266 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the January 29th total of 2,844 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $74.19. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

