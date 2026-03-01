ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,036,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the January 29th total of 21,444,173 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,712,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,712,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 2.8%
Shares of BITO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. 93,428,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,433,172. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0097 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
About ProShares Bitcoin ETF
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
