PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001972 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $436.68 million and approximately $40.00 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 22nd, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 344,107,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,806,341 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto. Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get. Telegram, Discord, Instagram, GitHub, Reddit, Medium, Docs”

