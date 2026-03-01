MetisDAO Price Hits $3.15 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $23.00 million and $4.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00004707 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,299,234 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,299,234.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 3.20915541 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $5,516,331.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

