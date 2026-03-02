Head-To-Head Comparison: Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) versus Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) and Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magna International and Mingteng International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 13 4 0 2.17 Mingteng International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Magna International presently has a consensus price target of $61.73, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Magna International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than Mingteng International.

This table compares Magna International and Mingteng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 1.99% 12.73% 4.99% Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magna International and Mingteng International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $42.01 billion 0.42 $829.00 million $2.95 21.34 Mingteng International $10.12 million 0.19 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Mingteng International.

Volatility and Risk

Magna International has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mingteng International has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magna International beats Mingteng International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis system, battery enclosures, and engineering and testing; and exteriors, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, side doors, and greenhouse products. The Power & Vision segment offers electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; far camera module, remote camera heads, interior sensing camera, radars, thermal sensing, and domain controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, camera monitoring system driver/occupant monitoring systems, and smart actuators; forward and rear lighting, and lit grilles/panels/displays; latching system, door modules, charge port doors, power system, hinges, and door handles; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

