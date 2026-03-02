iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,288 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the January 29th total of 26,212 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.