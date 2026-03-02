Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,545 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the January 29th total of 5,938 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Price Performance

GAEM stock remained flat at $26.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Get Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF alerts:

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAEM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,313,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.