Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,545 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the January 29th total of 5,938 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Price Performance
GAEM stock remained flat at $26.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.
Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF
Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.
