SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,405 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 29th total of 12,356 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA FITE traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $88.43. 4,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

