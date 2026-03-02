Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,236,065 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 29th total of 37,674,709 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,348,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,348,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,658,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,660,912. Rocket Lab has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $193,475.00. Following the sale, the director owned 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,384.56. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 12,500 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 280,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,202,610. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $265,048,346 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile



Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

