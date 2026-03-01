PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,898 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 29th total of 4,796 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.60% of PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PJIO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704. PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.84.

About PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF

The PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (PJIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to global ex-US stocks of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to invest in companies in the early growth stage. PJIO was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

