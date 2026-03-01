Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,798 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 29th total of 1,253 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Forefront Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 26.58% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA NDVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.85. Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

