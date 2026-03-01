Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Grows By 44.1%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 856,115 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 29th total of 594,014 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.28. The stock had a trading volume of 678,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.01. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.24, for a total value of $1,651,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,916.80. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,760 shares of company stock worth $4,878,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

