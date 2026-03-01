SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 124,687 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 29th total of 277,824 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2%

TOTL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 412,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

