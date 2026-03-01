3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.77 and traded as high as GBX 360.50. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 360, with a volume of 906,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 364.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.83.

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

