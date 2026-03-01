Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.12. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,375,193 shares trading hands.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of C$67.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61.

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.